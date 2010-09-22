County Grants Conditional Approval of NextG’s Cellular Antenna Permits

Cleared for eight of 10 facilities, the company will drop plans for two of the most controversial sites

Nearly eight months after the Montecito Planning Commission turned down NextG’s cellular antenna permits, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday reluctantly approved permits for eight of 10 facilities.

Montecito residents were up in arms against the “nodes,” which include an antenna and equipment box, and were frustrated with the long process.

Six of the nodes will include underground vaults for equipment boxes and two will include pole mounts. With approval of those eight, NextG attorney Patrick Ryan said he would withdraw the applications for the two most controversial locations — on School House and Santa Rosa roads.

With the underground boxes, there will be 14 feet of ground clearance and a painted lid to match the groundcover.

These are the last 10 for NextG’s 140-node project in the area, Ryan said. Without approval of the eight, he said the company would have appealed all 10 in their original — much-hated by residents — form with pole-mounted utility boxes.

Supervisor Salud Carbajal told Ryan the company should have been more collaborative in its efforts with concerned residents, instead of being what he called close to extortion.

“I’m going home tonight and thinking ‘five showers,’” he said. “It feels terrible and yucky what you’re saying.”

Marc Chytilo, who represents several families who oppose the installations, said the antennas cause visual blight and possible public safety issues. He and several others had issues with the antennas being addressed separately instead of cumulatively, since they have an overall impact.

Montecito resident Jennifer Powell said what no one wanted was to be back in this situation in the future, with every new carrier that wants to come into town.

There also was concern about the exemption from the environmental review process and tone of urgency at the meeting.

“I don’t think we should work under the shotgun that we have to do this right now,” resident Cindy Feinberg said.

She and many others asked the board to re-evaluate its telecommunications ordinance so that projects are privy to an architectural board of review.

The supervisors put conditions on the permit approvals, including the removal of pre-installation cables on power poles that no longer will be needed with underground utility boxes.

