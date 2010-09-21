Peoples’ Self-Help Housing to Mark 40 Years of Service

Celebrity co-chairs Rona Barrett and Steve Ford invite the public to help celebrate the 40th anniversary of Peoples’ Self-Help Housing at three “Central Coast Taste of Hope” events to be held this fall.

» 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3 at the historic Rubin home and gardens near the Santa Barbara Mission: Enjoy fine wine-tasting, and savor gourmet food and hors d’oeuvres from Santa Barbara’s finest caterers and restaurants in this 1903 American Colonial Revival home. All included will be live music, a silent auction, and a short awards ceremony honoring Michael Towbes, Donor of the Year; David Boyd and Jeanice Lugo, Volunteers of the Year; Santa Barbara Foundation, Foundation of the Year; and Devlev Peikert, Professional of the Year. Event is limited to 100 guests, so reserve early.

» 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Edwards Barn in Nipomo: Join the celebration at the beautifully rustic Edwards Barn. The event will feature live and silent auctions, live music with Louie Ortega & Amigos, wine-tasting and a delicious dinner. A short awards ceremony will honor the Wells Fargo Foundation as Foundation of the Year; Lauren Luker of Rae and Luker Architects as Professional of the Year; Carroll Building Co. as Community Partners of the Year; and Steve Blevins and Emma Lambert as Volunteers of the Year.

» 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at Niner Winery: Nestled in the beautiful hills on Highway 46, this new state-of-the-art winery provides a picturesque setting for a silent auction, music, gourmet fare and Niner’s award-winning wines. Honored will be Heritage Oaks Bank as Community Partner of the Year; Arthur Gallagher Insurance as Professional of the Year; and Hermina Sauberman as Volunteer of the Year. The event is limited to 75 attendees, so reserve early.

Tickets for each event is $100 and will support the nonprofit’s Youth Enhancement Education Programs for low-income children at Peoples’ Self-Help Housing properties.

“We are extremely proud of the difference Peoples’ Self-Help Housing has made in the 25 communities we serve in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties,” PSHH Executive Director Jeanette Duncan said. “For four decades, we’ve been making it possible for low-income families, seniors and special-need groups to a have an affordable place to live. A stable home life positively affects every other aspect of their lives. Households are able to devote more of their income to education, nutritious food and medical care. Seeing those thousands of faces happy families moving into their first home, tenants getting the key to their affordable apartment, and a homeless person moving from the street or a shelter has made this a rewarding experience.”

Duncan expressed particular appreciation for the three venues selected for the more-than-month-long celebration.

“Whether you’ve supported us in the past or are just getting to know us, we hope you’ll come and enjoy the gorgeous settings, wonderful food and music, plus exciting auctions that will be a part of each event,” she said.

Barrett is one of the best-known pioneers and innovators in entertainment reporting and publishing. Over three decades of Hollywood journalism, her vast career included a stint on Good Morning America, publishing a series of Hollywood magazines, including Rona Barrett’s Hollywood, and in-depth interviews with top Hollywood entertainers.

In 1991, she retired full time to her Santa Ynez ranch. She founded the Rona Barrett Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides assistance to seniors in need, through extensive advocacy work on behalf of seniors; fundraising and charitable events; and through her work to create more (and better) affordable housing for seniors. She now stars in a touring one-woman show, “Rona Barrett: Nothing But the Truth,” that supports the foundation.

Ford has enjoyed a successful acting career in movies and television for 25 years. Before acting, Ford worked on the professional rodeo circuit as a team roper. He owns a ranch in San Luis Obispo. He is sought after nationally as a motivational speaker for corporate events relating his inspiring experiences during his family’s stay in the White House and his years in Hollywood. He is the third son of former President Gerald Ford.

Peoples’ progress during the past 40 years has been impressive. The nonprofit organization has helped more than 1,100 low-income households own their first home with a sweat-equity investment. Peoples’ developed and now manages more than 1,300 rental units in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties with more than 5,500 residents.

Click here or call 805.781.3088 or 805.962.5152 for more information.

— Annette Montoya is the corporate communications manager for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.