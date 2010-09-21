Santa Barbara County Ends Fiscal Year with Surplus

Santa Barbara County’s finances are on full display in its latest Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, which sums up the fund balances and trends. In a nutshell, fiscal year 2010 showed unemployment going up to 9.1 percent, salary costs increasing across all areas by $12.5 million, and the county’s revenues coming in above expenditures last year.

Taxes were flat and revenues decreased overall, so expenses were down $2.1 million from the previous fiscal year.

Total governmental fund revenues were $735.5 million, with $732.7 million in expenditures.

However, the Inmate Welfare Fund is in the hole about $318,000. The Sheriff’s Treatment Program, print shop and other programs are funded with its revenues, which come from grant money, telephone and prepaid calling card fees, print shop sales, the commissary and donations.

Click here to view the complete report and financial highlights.

