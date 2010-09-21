Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 6:25 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Sheriff Brown Promotes 4 Employees During Ceremony

Lt. Steven Johnson, Lt. Raymond Vuillemainroy, Sgt. Juan Camarena and Sgt. Mark Williams are honored

By Drew Sugars | September 21, 2010 | 12:40 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown promoted four sheriff’s employees during a ceremony Monday morning.

More than 50 family, friends and colleagues of those promoted — Lt. Steven Johnson, Lt. Raymond Vuillemainroy, Sgt. Juan Camarena and Sgt. Mark Williams — attended the event at the Sheriff’s Training Facility in Goleta.

Lt. Johnson spent the first 10 years of his law enforcement career as an officer with the Santa Barbara Police Department. In 1993, he left the Police Department to work in the private sector. He joined the Sheriff’s Department in 1998 as a sheriff’s deputy.

Lt. Johnson worked patrol, criminal investigations and narcotics before being promoted to sergeant in 2003. Since then he has worked as a supervisor in patrol, human resources and narcotics-vice intel. In his new role, he will oversee the Criminal Investigations Division in North County and forensics.

Lt. Vuillemainroy began his career with the Sheriff’s Department in 1995. His assignments have included gang enforcement, community resources, background investigation and patrol senior deputy.

After the Columbine High School massacre in Colorado, Lt. Vuillemainroy developed the Sheriff’s Department’s School Violence Response Kit. He was also instrumental in developing the North County Adopt-a-School Program and the after-school program “Adelante Amigos” to help at-risk adolescent males. Lt. Vuillemainroy will oversee the Isla Vista Foot Patrol Station.

Sgt. Camarena joined the Sheriff’s Department as a corrections officer in September 1998. Three months later he became a sheriff’s deputy trainee, and graduated from the academy in 1999.

Camarena has worked patrol in Goleta, Isla Vista and Santa Maria. He has also worked as a detective in narcotics and criminal investigations. He has held collateral duties with the Mobile Field Force and as a member of the Special Enforcement Team. Sgt. Camarena has been assigned to the Carpinteria Station.

Sgt. Williams began his career with the Sheriff’s Department as a sheriff’s deputy in July 1998. He has worked a variety of assignments, including DARE, Special Enforcement Team and as a senior deputy on patrol in Carpinteria and Isla Vista.

Williams’ most recent assignment was in the Training Bureau, where he earned instructor certificates in several areas, including patrol rifle, shotgun and pistol, Taser, emergency vehicle operations, active shooter and basic academy instruction. Williams has been assigned to the Carpinteria Station.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 