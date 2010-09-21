Sheriff Brown Promotes 4 Employees During Ceremony

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown promoted four sheriff’s employees during a ceremony Monday morning.

More than 50 family, friends and colleagues of those promoted — Lt. Steven Johnson, Lt. Raymond Vuillemainroy, Sgt. Juan Camarena and Sgt. Mark Williams — attended the event at the Sheriff’s Training Facility in Goleta.

Lt. Johnson spent the first 10 years of his law enforcement career as an officer with the Santa Barbara Police Department. In 1993, he left the Police Department to work in the private sector. He joined the Sheriff’s Department in 1998 as a sheriff’s deputy.

Lt. Johnson worked patrol, criminal investigations and narcotics before being promoted to sergeant in 2003. Since then he has worked as a supervisor in patrol, human resources and narcotics-vice intel. In his new role, he will oversee the Criminal Investigations Division in North County and forensics.

Lt. Vuillemainroy began his career with the Sheriff’s Department in 1995. His assignments have included gang enforcement, community resources, background investigation and patrol senior deputy.

After the Columbine High School massacre in Colorado, Lt. Vuillemainroy developed the Sheriff’s Department’s School Violence Response Kit. He was also instrumental in developing the North County Adopt-a-School Program and the after-school program “Adelante Amigos” to help at-risk adolescent males. Lt. Vuillemainroy will oversee the Isla Vista Foot Patrol Station.

Sgt. Camarena joined the Sheriff’s Department as a corrections officer in September 1998. Three months later he became a sheriff’s deputy trainee, and graduated from the academy in 1999.

Camarena has worked patrol in Goleta, Isla Vista and Santa Maria. He has also worked as a detective in narcotics and criminal investigations. He has held collateral duties with the Mobile Field Force and as a member of the Special Enforcement Team. Sgt. Camarena has been assigned to the Carpinteria Station.

Sgt. Williams began his career with the Sheriff’s Department as a sheriff’s deputy in July 1998. He has worked a variety of assignments, including DARE, Special Enforcement Team and as a senior deputy on patrol in Carpinteria and Isla Vista.

Williams’ most recent assignment was in the Training Bureau, where he earned instructor certificates in several areas, including patrol rifle, shotgun and pistol, Taser, emergency vehicle operations, active shooter and basic academy instruction. Williams has been assigned to the Carpinteria Station.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.