Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 6:16 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Tom Donohue: Extend Tax Relief to Revive the Economy

If taxes go up, things could get much worse for American families and businesses

By Tom Donohue | September 21, 2010 | 6:35 p.m.

The remainder of the 111th U.S. Congress will be largely defined by one issue: taxes.

Tom Donohue
Tom Donohue

With the 2001 and 2003 tax cuts set to expire at the end of the year, Americans are facing the largest tax hike in history. If Congress acts to prevent these tax increases, the economy will receive a much-needed injection of certainty. But if Congress lets tax relief lapse, 2011 will be another difficult year for American families and businesses.

Let’s examine the implications of this pending tax hike. Marginal income tax rates would increase for every taxpayer. The capital gains tax rate would climb 33 percent. Dividend rates for stockholders would jump by as much as 164 percent. The child tax credit would be cut in half, and the marriage penalty would return.

Small businesses — our job creators — would be among those hardest hit by these tax increases. The top marginal income tax rate would grow to 39.6 percent from 35 percent. Compound that with the loss of certain itemized deductions and personal exemptions, and small businesses would face rates as high as 41.6 percent. Successful small businesses would be hit particularly hard — about half of the business income reported on tax returns in 2011 would be subject to the top two marginal rates.

For companies that employ Americans and keep our economy moving, raising dividend rates could discourage investment. Further, it could incentivize companies to use excessive debt financing, causing greater economic instability. All taxpayers who receive dividends, regardless of income level, could be hurt by potential lower dividend payouts.

Our economy is stumbling on the road to recovery. Nearly 1 in 10 Americans can’t find work. If you include those who have given up looking or have settled for part-time work, that number jumps to nearly 1 in 5.

Things are bad, but if taxes go up they could get much worse.

Congress must act now to prevent this tax increase. By preserving current rates, lawmakers would boost investor, business and consumer confidence by removing growth-killing uncertainty from tax policy. With more of their earnings available — and a better sense of what the future will bring — businesses and individuals would be able to make the purchases and investments that drive economic growth and create jobs.

If Congress does only one more thing before it adjourns this year, it must extend the tax relief passed in 2001 and 2003. By giving the business community tax certainty, Washington would be casting a vote of confidence for the economic prospects of the nation.

— Tom Donohue is president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 