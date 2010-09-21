Visitors to Los Padres Forest Get in Free Saturday

Saturday, Sept. 25 has been designated as a Fee Free Day for visitors to Los Padres National Forest.

The fee will be waived in all areas where an Adventure Pass normally is required. The free day is a celebration of National Public Lands Day, which is held each year on the last Saturday in September.

An Adventure Pass is normally required for day-use activities and camping at many recreational facilities in the forest.

This weekend’s free day applies to all areas where an Adventure Pass is normally required, except the Lower Santa Ynez Recreation Area, where a fee still will be required. Other fees such as reservation fees and group site fees also will still apply. Forest visitors who may unknowingly validate a daily Adventure Pass on “Fee Free Day” can have the pass replaced for free at most Forest Service offices in Southern California.

“National Public Lands Day is the perfect opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy the natural wonders of our public lands,” Los Padres National Forest Supervisor Peggy Hernandez said. “This affords visitors the chance to see what we have to offer free of charge.”

National Public Lands Day began in 1994 with three federal agencies and 700 volunteers. Last year, 150,000 volunteers assisted with projects at more than 2,000 locations across the country. This year, Los Padres welcomes volunteer assistance at events that include a trail project at the North Fork Matilija on the Ojai District and a cleanup of the Arroyo Seco River on the Monterey District.

For more information on current conditions and how you can get involved, call one of these offices:

» Monterey District Office — King City at 831.385.5434

» Santa Lucia District Office — Santa Maria at 805.925.9538

» Santa Barbara District Office — Santa Barbara at 805.967.3481

» Ojai District Office — Ojai at 805.646.4348 or Mt. Pinos Ranger District/Frazier Park at 661.245.3731

— Joe Pasinato is a spokesman for the Los Padres National Forest.