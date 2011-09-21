Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 7:33 pm | Partly Cloudy 54º

 
 
 
 

Goleta’s Year-End Revenues Come In Higher Than Expected

The city also approves a measure to designate a portion of the west side of Tecolote Avenue in Old Town to a 'yellow curb' loading zone

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | September 21, 2011 | 5:42 p.m.

The City of Goleta’s revenues have performed slightly better than expected, according to year-end figures.

Finance Director Tina Rivera said Tuesday afternoon that totals for things such as bed tax, licensing fees and other revenue came in about $173,000 above projections. Underspending by city departments also resulted in further savings, ultimately resulting in an unassigned reserve ending balance that was $427,427 higher than anticipated.

Sales, property and transient occupancy tax trends showed fairly steep dips throughout the worst years of the recession, but rebounds that in some cases were better than expected. Rivera said only time will tell whether any or all of the income improvements are one-time deals or signs of better times ahead. Carryover costs are also expected to count in the next fiscal year, as expenses.

There are reasons to be optimistic, according to City Councilman Michael Bennett, who noted that starting next year, the city’s revenue neutrality agreement with Santa Barbara County will revert all of its bed tax to the city, where currently, a large portion is passed on to the county. The addition of several hotels in the near future, as well as Bacara Resort & Spa’s new ownership, also might affect the bed taxes collected in the city.

Also on Tuesday afternoon, the City Council, acting as the Redevelopment Agency, approved a measure that would redesignate a portion of the west side of Tecolote Avenue in Old Town Goleta to a “yellow curb” loading zone. Additionally, a red curb will be installed in the area as well.

The parking restrictions are in response to complaints from drivers about difficulties negotiating the intersection of Hollister and Tecolote avenues when delivery trucks park in the red zone because of a lack of space in the area.

The yellow zone will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

