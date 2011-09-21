Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 7:36 pm | Partly Cloudy 54º

 
 
 
 

CSU Channel Islands Continuing to Accept Applications for Spring 2012

Upper division transfer students with 60 or more units are encouraged to apply

By Nancy Gill for CSU Channel Islands | September 21, 2011 | 4:19 p.m.

CSU Channel Islands has announced that it will continue to accept applications for the spring 2012 semester.

CI began accepting applications on Aug. 1, and upper division transfer students with 60 or more transferable semester units are encouraged to apply.

“By continuing to accept applications for spring, the campus plans to meet the need of our many regional students who are ready to begin working towards their goal of a four-year degree,” said Ginger Reyes, assistant vice president for student affairs and director of admissions and records. “I strongly encourage students who are ready to transfer to apply as soon as possible. We would like to accommodate as many students as we can in the spring.”

The university expects to admit more than 400 transfer applicants for the spring semester, bringing total campus enrollment to more than 4,000 students for the 2011-12 academic year.

Click here for requirements and applications for eligible transfer students.

— Nancy Gill is the director of communication and marketing for CSU Channel Islands.

