Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 7:20 pm | Partly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Tips to Help Seniors Stay Safe While Online

Avoid being an easy target of cyber scammers by learning these few basics

By Tina Kreider for Right at Home of Santa Barbara | September 21, 2011 | 7:58 p.m.

October is National Cyber Security Awareness Month, making it an excellent time to talk with your aging loved one about staying safe while online.

According to the FBI’s Scams & Safety website, seniors are highly targeted by scammers of all kinds because they are widely expected to have a nest egg saved up, own their own house and have excellent credit. Because children in the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s were taught to be polite and trusting, scammers also expect older generations to be easier targets. Many scammers think seniors are even easier targets online because they didn’t grow up with today’s technology like younger generations did, and therefore scammers don’t think they will be as savvy about Internet safety and risks.

Seniors are also less likely to report scams. They either don’t know who to report a scam to, or they are simply embarrassed. Whatever the reason, this tendency also puts seniors at higher risk.

The best way to protect your loved one from scammers is to educate him or her about what to look for. Here are three of the most common phishing scams targeting seniors, as listed by AARP:

» Scans using the name of well-known companies, such as Microsoft: These emails claim to represent a well-known company and may even look very much like the company by using company identifiers such as logos. These emails will make some sort of claim as a precursor to asking for personal information, such as your login password.

» Scams that say you have won a lottery: These emails will tell you that you have won a lottery, even though you didn’t enter one. They may try to align with a well-known company to try to look credible. Again, these emails will make a claim to try to get personal information from you — such as that they need your bank account number to deposit your winnings.

» Scams that pretend to be security software: Also known as “scareware,” rogue security software claims to be effective security software, but does not actually protect the computer. Often, the software actually causes false security alerts — or worse, will lead you to make fraudulent transactions to gain personal information or take your money.

Seniors, like all Internet users, will also benefit from general computer security practices such as using antivirus software, setting up a firewall, and never opening emails from unknown addresses or following links to unknown sites. The Department of Homeland Security’s National Cyber Security Awareness Month website offers even more information about computer safety basics.

“Make sure your loved one knows that if they are scammed, they can come to you for help without fear of being judged,” said Tina Kreider, owner of Right at Home of Santa Barbara. “Many seniors do not report fraud because they worry that their friends and family may think they are no longer able to look after themselves.”

To report a scam, contact the FBI or submit a report online through the Internet Crime Complaint Center.

The Internet has predators, but it doesn’t mean seniors shouldn’t use it.

“There is risk in everything we do. If we travel by airplane, we know that there is a small chance that the plane can experience engine trouble or worse,” as explained by Norton in its Cyber Safe Seniors Guide. “If you follow some general rules and guidelines … you will find the Internet a nonscary, fun and enchanting place to visit.”

— Tina Kreider is the owner of Right at Home of Santa Barbara. For more information, click here, call 805.962.0555 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 