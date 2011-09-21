City of Goleta Seeks Public Input on Draft Hazard Mitigation Plan

The Goleta annex is under review to ensure compliance with the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000

Is your home or office building susceptible to damage from earthquakes, wildfires or floods, or utility service interruption? Do you want to increase the chances that you can recover from disasters and prevent future damage from these and other natural hazards?

Public review and comment is being solicited for the review draft of the Goleta annex to the Santa Barbara County Local Hazard Mitigation Plan 2011 Update.

This annex is under review by the California Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to ensure compliance with the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000 allowing the city to maintain eligibility to receive federal mitigation grant funding.

This plan identifies the primary natural hazards of risk and presents measures to increase resiliency throughout Santa Barbara County.

Click here to view and download the Goleta annex from the city’s website. Click here to view the entire Santa Barbara County Local Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Public comments are encouraged. Please direct any questions or comments to the city’s consultant, Corinne Bartshire, at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 916.380.3776.

Comments received before Oct. 18 will be considered for incorporation in the plan before adoption by the City Council. Comments received after this date will be held for consideration in future updates to this plan.

For more information, contact City of Goleta public information officer Valerie Kushnerov at 805.961.7507.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.