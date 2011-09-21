Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 7:39 pm | Partly Cloudy 54º

 
 
 
 

City of Goleta Seeks Public Input on Draft Hazard Mitigation Plan

The Goleta annex is under review to ensure compliance with the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000

By Valerie Kushnerov for the City of Goleta | September 21, 2011 | 3:47 p.m.

Is your home or office building susceptible to damage from earthquakes, wildfires or floods, or utility service interruption? Do you want to increase the chances that you can recover from disasters and prevent future damage from these and other natural hazards?

Public review and comment is being solicited for the review draft of the Goleta annex to the Santa Barbara County Local Hazard Mitigation Plan 2011 Update.

This annex is under review by the California Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to ensure compliance with the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000 allowing the city to maintain eligibility to receive federal mitigation grant funding.

This plan identifies the primary natural hazards of risk and presents measures to increase resiliency throughout Santa Barbara County.

Click here to view and download the Goleta annex from the city’s website. Click here to view the entire Santa Barbara County Local Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Public comments are encouraged. Please direct any questions or comments to the city’s consultant, Corinne Bartshire, at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 916.380.3776.

Comments received before Oct. 18 will be considered for incorporation in the plan before adoption by the City Council. Comments received after this date will be held for consideration in future updates to this plan.

For more information, contact City of Goleta public information officer Valerie Kushnerov at 805.961.7507.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 