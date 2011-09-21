Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 7:28 pm | Partly Cloudy 54º

 
 
 
 

Jury Selection Begins in Third Trial for Double-Homicide Suspect Corey Lyons

Jurors will be bused to Santa Barbara County Superior Court from Solvang

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | September 21, 2011 | 8:40 p.m.

Corey John Lyons

Jury selection has begun in Solvang for the third trial in the Corey Lyons double homicide case, Chief Deputy District Attorney Gordon Auchincloss said.

Lyons is accused of shooting his brother, 55-year-old Daniel Lyons, and his brother’s life partner, 48-year-old Barbara Scharton, in their Mesa home on May 4, 2009.

He was the owner and a contractor with Select Construction and was involved in a civil lawsuit with his brother after building the couple’s home. The prosecution has alleged the civil suit is the motive behind the shootings.

Because of the case’s publicity, jurors will be bused to Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Brian Hill’s courtroom from Solvang.

Auchincloss prosecuted Lyons in the two previous trials — one trial ended with a mistrial and the second ended with a hung jury with a 7-5 split decision, with the majority saying Lyons was not guilty.

The third trial is being handled by Senior Deputy District Attorney Ron Zonen and prosecuting attorney Vicki Johnson.

Lyons is represented by defense attorney Bob Sanger.

