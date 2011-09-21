Award-Winning Author Louise Gaylord Releases 4th Book in Allie Armington Series

Known for her unexpected twists and impeccably researched story lines, Louise Gaylord does it again with Dark Lake, the fourth installment of her nationally acclaimed Allie Armington mystery series.

In the new book, to be released Oct. 1, the brave and intelligent Armington returns after 15 years to her aunt’s cottage retreat in New York’s Adirondack Mountains, where she spent most of her childhood summers. She anticipates a happy reunion, but instead finds her Aunt Sallie dead, and a close-knit community trying to portray the tragedy as suicide to keep it out of the news. Armington must clear her aunt’s reputation, navigating her way around a compromised police department, wealthy neighbors with agendas, and a drug conspiracy that gets wackier every second.

Populated with neighbors you love to hate, childhood ex-crushes you’d hate to love, and family and friends who promote more problems than solutions, Dark Lake shows Armington at her best.

Gaylord got the idea for the murder mystery series after spending three months on a grand jury panel in Houston. The series includes three prior novels to Dark Lake, with stories ranging from the Southwest (Anacacho and Spa Deadly) to New York (Xs).

Walker, Texas Ranger writer/producer Tom Blomquist calls Gaylord’s writing “ingenious” and “irresistible.”

William Link, the Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning co-creator of Columbo and Murder, She Wrote said, “Do not be disarmed by Allie Armington. Like my old friend, Lieutenant Columbo, she tends to know a great many things.”

A versatile writer, Gaylord has expanded out of the mystery genre with an insightful character study novel, Julia Fairchild, and the delightful Recipes from Camp Trillium. She served as editor of Opera Cues, the Houston Grand Opera Guild’s magazine, and is a past president of Opera Guilds International.

A member of the Writers Consortium, her first Allie Armington mystery, Anacacho, won the national Benjamin Franklin Award for Best Mystery/Suspense and many other awards.

Most recently, Recipes from Camp Trillium won the Dan Poynter’s Global eBook Awards, in which Julia Fairchild and Spa Deadly were also finalists.

Gaylord divides her time between homes at Birnam Wood Golf Club in Montecito, Houston and Old Forge, N.Y.

— Marissa DeCuir of JKS Communications represents Louise Gaylord.