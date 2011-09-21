Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 7:38 pm | Partly Cloudy 54º

 
 
 
 

Lower Tunnel Trail Project Planned in Honor of National Public Lands Day

Sunday's work event will include cutting back brush and improving water control structures

By Jill Zachary for the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department | September 21, 2011 | 3:56 p.m.

On Sunday, the Santa Barbara Front Country Trails Multi-Jurisdictional Program will partner with the Santa Barbara Mountain Trail Volunteers, the Multi-Use Trails Coalition and REI to host a trail work project on Lower Tunnel Trail in celebration of National Public Lands Day.

The Santa Barbara Front Country Trails are managed jointly by the City of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara County and the U.S. Forest Service.

National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest, single-day volunteer event for public lands in the United States. NPLD began in 1994 with three sites and 700 volunteers. Last year, 170,000 volunteers worked at more than 2,080 sites throughout the country. NLPD has been an important event for Santa Barbara trails for many years, and volunteers are key to the success of Santa Barbara trails.

The Tunnel Trail work event will include cutting back brush that is growing over the trail and improving water control structures to reduce the potential for erosion during the winter rain season. The work event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All volunteers will meet at the Lower Tunnel Trail Gate at the end of Tunnel Road at 9 a.m. Cyclists are encouraged to ride to the trailhead. Carpooling is also highly encouraged. Volunteers who would like to join a carpool will meet at the Santa Barbara Mission Historical Park and Rose Garden at 8:30 a.m. Volunteers will return to the park around 2 p.m. for a picnic sponsored by the Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch. All experience levels are invited to participate.
Volunteers are asked to wear sturdy shoes and long pants to protect from poison oak. They should also bring water, sunscreen, a hat and a snack. Bike helmets and gloves are helpful but will also be provided on site. All tools will be provided. 

For more information about the trail work event, contact Kerry Kellogg of the Los Padres National Forest at 805.967.3481 or Chris Orr of the Santa Barbara Mountain Trail Volunteers at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Jill Zachary is the assistant director of the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.

 
