Santa Barbara East Beach Collection Helping Renters Become Homeowners

The City Ventures community offers a monthly payment program for first-time buyers

By Lori Bero for City Ventures | September 21, 2011 | 4:23 p.m.

The Santa Barbara East Beach Collection is one of six City Ventures communities offering a monthly payment program that makes owning a home smarter, easier and less expensive than ever. The program shows how you can buy a home for less than what you are already paying in rent.

Plus, the new program helps overcome objections to “buying now” by offering next to no deposit, next to no down payment for qualified buyers, move-in ready units with refrigerator, washer/dryer and window coverings included, and a Home Price Protection Plan, which guarantees if the base price of the home is lowered on the specific floor plan purchased, City Ventures will honor that change anytime before closing.

“We want to show people there is a smarter alternative to renting. Low prices and historically low mortgage rates are making it possible for households that rent to actually buy and have the same effective ‘ownership’ payment as their rent payment,” said Herb Gardner, president of City Ventures’ Homebuilding. “We can show renters the true cost of living and then demonstrate how the money that leaves their checking account every month to rent is often more than the cost to buy one of our units — especially when you factor in the after tax benefit the IRS allows homeowners and the utility savings in our Green Key projects.”

The East Beach Collection is a Green Key certified project and offers the first high performance, solar-powered, all-electric new homes on the planet — lowering utility bills and increasing resale value for homeowners.

Situated at the intersection of Montecito Street and Calle Cesar Chavez, homes at the Santa Barbara East Beach Collection range from 972 to 2,210 square feet with up to three bedrooms and 3½ baths. For full program details, call 805.884.9704 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). The sales office is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 331 N. Calle Cesar Chavez in Santa Barbara for all inquiries or personal tours of the project.

— Lori Bero represents City Ventures.

