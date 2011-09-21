Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics to Present Health Care Heroes Benefit Event

Eileen Bunning and Jim Tamborello will be honored for their dedication and community service

The Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics will present the 13th annual Health Care Heroes from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Coral Casino, 1260 Channel Drive in Santa Barbara.

The event will honor two extraordinary individuals — Eileen Bunning and Jim Tamborello, D.D.S. — for their selfless contributions and commitments to community service.

Tickets are $175 and can be purchased by calling 805.617.7853 or e-mailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , or click here to purchase online.

Bunning served as president and CEO of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care of Santa Barbara from 2001-10. On Sept. 24, 2008, she joined the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics Board of Directors.

She is a registered nurse with a bachelor’s degree in health care administration and a master’s degree in psychology. Before coming to Santa Barbara, she was the hospice operations manager for Sutter Health in San Francisco, overseeing five programs around the Bay Area. Under her direction, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care tripled in revenue growth and people served.

Bunning serves on the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics Board of Directors as board chair, the board of Adventures in Caring, the SBCC Advisory Board for Nursing and the Professional Advisory Board for CenCal Health, and co-chairs the Nonprofit Division of United Way of Santa Barbara County.

In 2007, Bunning was honored by the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce with the Betty Hatch Award for Women and Entrepreneurs.

Tamborello completed his doctor of dental surgery (D.D.S.) at UCLA and his master’s degree in dentistry at Georgetown University. After completing his degrees, he served in the U.S. Air Force. In 1981, Tamborello started a private practice with Dr. Bill Arnett in Santa Barbara. From 2004-09, Tamborello worked in a private practice with Drs. David Hall and Marc Bienstock. After serving the Santa Barbara community for more than 40 years, Tamborello retired in 2009.

He has served as a diplomat for the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and is a member of the American, California and Santa Barbara-Ventura County Dental associations. He served as the board examiner for the Advisory Board of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery from 1987 to 1992.

Tamborello is board certified and has medical staff surgical privileges at Santa Barbara and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospitals and St. Francis Hospitals. He has lectured for the UCLA Department of Oral and Maxilllofacial Surgery on dentoalveolar surgery and has served as a lecturer at many California dental and hospital-based study clubs.

Beginning with an energizing reception, Health Care Heroes will feature wine from Oreana Winery, delectable dishes in a seated dinner from the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Coral Casino and a live “Hearts” auction, which will present opportunities to sponsor emergency dental treatment, counseling services, diabetes and nutrition classes, Teen Health Advocates and more. A short film premiere will highlight the important work of Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics and words of gratitude from patients served. The event’s centerpiece is the presentation of the Health Care Heroes themselves, along with the gift of a handmade, embroidered Hero’s Cape for each of the honorees.

The benefit event will celebrate the clinics’ unparalleled decades of service to the community and raise funds for the important medical, dental and mental health programs and services the organization provides, which prioritize preventive strategies and health education.

“Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics has been the community’s health safety net for children, families and seniors for over 40 years,” said Sybil Rosen, last year’s Health Care Heroes recipient. “Even today, despite the health-care challenges we are all facing, our supporters have come together to ensure the Neighborhood Clinics can continue to provide vital medical, dental and mental health services to 17,000 people each year.”

Event sponsors are CenCal Health, MarBorg Industries, Montecito Bank & Trust, Pacific Diagnostic Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics, Sansum Clinic, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, St. Francis Foundation, Venoco, Inc. and Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care. In-kind sponsors are Oreana Winery, Boone Graphics, La Fête and Netnolimits, Inc.

“By sponsoring and attending this event,” Rosen said, “you will help SBNC continue its legacy of making our community a healthy and vibrant place for all.”

—Marjorie Wass is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.