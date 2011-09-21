Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 7:32 pm | Partly Cloudy 54º

 
 
 
 

Final Touches Under Way on Spirit of the Ocean Fountain at Santa Barbara Courthouse

The last phase begins with the setting of replica tiles for the water feature

By Robert Ooley for the Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation | September 21, 2011 | 6:37 p.m.

During the past year, work has been under way to re-create the Spirit of the Ocean Fountain. Thousands of hours later and with the generous support of the community, the carving phase was completed.

This week, the final phase of the project began with the setting of replica tiles for the water feature.

The original tile was uncovered in the demolition phase of the water feature. Nola Stucky of NS Ceramic has donated the tile being used to return the water feature to its original state.

The Spirit of the Ocean Fountain is a popular spot for visitors to take pictures, and for the past few years that opportunity had been crumbling away, one grain of sand at a time; until the Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation accelerated its plan to replace the failing sculpted piece.

The Courthouse Legacy Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission it is to conserve, preserve and restore the architectural features of the courthouse for current and future visitors.

— Robert Ooley represents the Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation.

 
