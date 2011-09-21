Tim Durnin: Life Lessons Learned from the Family Dog

Three years ago, I brought a puppy home to my family. He was, as friends were too eager to point out, a purse dog. He had been rescued from imminent death at the hands of a breeder. He was going to be put down because of a heart murmur, we were told. An acquaintance stepped in to save him, and thus, the story of life with our dog began.

I let my daughters name him, which, in retrospect, might have been a mistake. Their affinity for all things Star Wars had them bestow the moniker R2-D2. One glance tells you that, based on appearance, he is clearly a Yoda. Had his name been conferred based on personality, it would most certainly be Chewbacca.

Like with most pets, his name has evolved to include several variations. One of my clients with whom I was working at the time called him Archie. She was a bit hard of hearing, and the name stuck. My wife gave him the intentionally ignoble title Scraggles, and R2-D2 has, over time, been shortened to R2. On any given day, Archie, R2 and Scraggles elicit the same enthusiastic response.

He was easily trained and burrowed his way into the life of our family like a mole on Red Bull. This is an apt analogy as R2 clearly has some terrier in his eclectic bloodlines. A pedigree he is not. But he acts like one, engaging his world in a manner that suggests it exists solely for his amusement.

He is spoiled. My wife drops him off at her mother’s every weekday, and he spends the day with four other dogs and a cat. My mother-in-law feeds him chicken that is prepared fresh every day. R2 is the only one of the dogs permitted to travel with her as she runs her errands. He has a way of getting under your skin and getting his way.

He suffers from a mild case of Napoleon complex, flexing his muscle and bark when there is a safe distance or impenetrable barrier separating him from the object of attack. The Golden Lab next door gets an earful every afternoon, as does anyone on the opposite side of our front door. When confronted, he lies down and turns his belly up in submission, his eyes saying “just kidding” and “love me, please.”

R2 has taught me a fair bit about people. I can see my own and others’ neurotic tendencies in his. He is a dog of well-defined and nuanced habits. He goes to bed at 10 p.m. and does not do so alone. He fusses and carries on until someone in the family goes to bed with him. He is very passive aggressive.

He also has, like some I know, an inflated sense of self. Watching him play with a soccer ball is a repeated telling of Sisyphus and his boulder. Still he pushes on, and on, oblivious to the futility of his efforts. I am reminded of the definition of insanity whereby we continue to do the same things we have always done expecting different results.

There are times he doesn’t seem to know he is a dog. He invites himself to every event and occasion, cheerfully bouncing to the car without thought of possible exclusion. Most of the time, he is right. More than once he has managed to obtain an invitation when there was no such intention. He is a happy dog who wags his tail even when being scolded. I know people like that. I want to be a person like that, gloriously naïve and blissfully unaffected.

Nature and travel writer Edward Hoagland wrote, “In order to really enjoy a dog, one doesn’t merely try to train him to be semi-human. The point of it is to open oneself to the possibility of becoming partly a dog.” Maybe that is R2’s most important lesson. He reminds me of what I am capable and the kind of person I can be when the world beyond the playground is just a blur.

— Tim Durnin is a father and husband. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for comments, discussion, criticism, suggestions and story ideas.