Beneflex Insurance Services Earns Top 50 Award

Company named the 11th fastest-growing business in the Tri-Counties

By Dana Dunaway for Beneflex Insurance Services | September 21, 2012 | 4:48 p.m.

Daniel Cattaneo
Beneflex Insurance Services Inc. of Santa Barbara has again been awarded a Pacific Coast Business Times Top 50 Award.

Daniel Cattaneo is the president and CEO of Beneflex Insurance Services Inc., which he founded in 2004 in order to provide highly specialized and professional employee benefit expertise to local businesses and public entities.

Cattaneo has spent more than 28 years in employee benefits and consulting.

Under Cattaneo’s leadership, Beneflex has experienced more than 4000 percent growth since 2004 and was recently named as the 11th fastest-growing business in the Tri-Counties, according to the Pacific Coast Business Times Top 50 list. This marks the fourth time Beneflex has received this award.

“At Beneflex, our innovative products and services continue to expand the customer experience, which is leading to record growth,” Cattaneo said. “We focus on delivering high-touch customer services to the employers we serve as well as the employees and their families. With the Health Care Exchanges coming in 2014, employers will need hands-on service from their advisors, as some or all of the employees make a choice to participate in the exchanges or continue with the employer sponsored health plans.

“We could never have achieved our growth goals without our dedicated, highly professional and fun loving staff and the unwavering support of our loyal clients and friends. People are the core foundation of our business model, and that is why we chose as our motto: ‘Human Connection at Every Level.’”

— Dana Dunaway is the finance and systems director for Beneflex Insurance Services.

