Any Charges Against Falcone to Be Filed Monday

DA's office reviewing case against former Santa Barbara councilwoman, arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run

Any applicable charges against former Santa Barbara City Councilwoman Iya Falcone, arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run, will be filed Monday, Senior Deputy District Attorney Lee Carter told Noozhawk.

Falcone was arrested around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion of driving under the influence and hit-and-run for allegedly walking away after hitting a parked car.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the Police Department’s report and made its decision on filing charges, although Carter couldn’t disclose what — if any — charges will be filed.

According to police, Falcone, 57, consumed alcohol at the Mesa Café then drove to Mesa Liquors around the corner. In the parking lot, she allegedly hit a parked car and caused minor damage.

Police also allege she walked away without leaving any information for the other vehicle’s owner.

According to police, the reporting party said the driver — Falcone — appeared to be intoxicated, so officers did a DUI investigation and arrested her.

Falcone’s blood-alcohol content, taken around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, was .24, three times the legal limit, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood, a department spokesman.

Driving under the influence is a misdemeanor charge and, if filed, would not require Falcone to personally appear for hearings in Superior Court.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.