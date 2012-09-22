Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 3:29 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Any Charges Against Falcone to Be Filed Monday

DA's office reviewing case against former Santa Barbara councilwoman, arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | September 22, 2012 | 3:58 a.m.

Iya Falcone
Iya Falcone

Any applicable charges against former Santa Barbara City Councilwoman Iya Falcone, arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run, will be filed Monday, Senior Deputy District Attorney Lee Carter told Noozhawk.

Falcone was arrested around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion of driving under the influence and hit-and-run for allegedly walking away after hitting a parked car.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the Police Department’s report and made its decision on filing charges, although Carter couldn’t disclose what — if any — charges will be filed.

According to police, Falcone, 57, consumed alcohol at the Mesa Café then drove to Mesa Liquors around the corner. In the parking lot, she allegedly hit a parked car and caused minor damage.

Police also allege she walked away without leaving any information for the other vehicle’s owner.

According to police, the reporting party said the driver — Falcone — appeared to be intoxicated, so officers did a DUI investigation and arrested her.

Falcone’s blood-alcohol content, taken around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, was .24, three times the legal limit, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood, a department spokesman.

Driving under the influence is a misdemeanor charge and, if filed, would not require Falcone to personally appear for hearings in Superior Court.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

