Goodland Coalition to Kick Off Yes on G2012 Campaign

Measure is designed to protect Goleta’s remaining major agricultural parcels

By Goodland Coalition | September 21, 2012 | 3:16 p.m.

Goodland Coalition chairman Bob Wignot announced Friday plans to hold a campaign kickoff for Yes on G2012 to protect Goleta’s few remaining major agricultural parcels.

The kickoff will take place at noon Monday on the public sidewalk north of the Los Carneros Fire Station No. 14, just south of the Covington and Los Carneros intersection.

“We were heartened by the first indication of community support for our initiative, the successful collection of 2,100 signatures to qualify G2012 for the ballot this November,” Wignot said. “We have been further encouraged by the breadth of support we have received to date, including the endorsements by most of Goleta’s elected and appointed officials and many individuals as well as nonpartisan organizations such as the League of Women Voters, The Fund for Santa Barbara and the Center for Urban Agriculture at Fairview Gardens, to name only a few.”

Outlining the campaign plan leading up to the Nov. 6 election, Wignot stressed voter education.

“Clearly, knowledgeable Goleta voters overwhelmingly want to reinforce the protections for agriculture currently in Goleta’s General Plan,” he said. “Our challenge is simply to inform voters that G2012 gives them the final say on rezoning major agricultural parcels.”

Wignot highlighted the Goodland Coalition’s reliance on a grassroots campaign plan.

“We’ll use simple communication vehicles such as yard signs, email, small group coffees, some mailings, our website, Facebook and other media,” he said. “We also hope that media coverage will help inform people about this important issue.

“Our campaign kickoff is more than just speeches, free refreshments and T-shirts. It’s about energizing our supporters for the sprint to mail-in voting that begins in just two weeks, and for Election Day itself, only six weeks away. We are confident that Goleta voters will have the final say at the polls so they can have the final say when it comes to rezoning Goleta’s remaining major agricultural parcels.”

 
