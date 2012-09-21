Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 3:39 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

NASA Space Shuttle Endeavour Soars Over Central Coast

Cross-country flyover marks the end of NASA's shuttle program; Noozhawk readers capture the moment in photos

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | September 21, 2012 | 4:08 p.m.

The NASA space shuttle Endeavour flew over the Central Coast on Friday morning during the retired shuttle’s flyover across the country.

The shuttle, strapped to the back of a modified Boeing 747 carrier aircraft, later flew over landmarks in Southern California before landing at Los Angeles International Airport and being driven through Inglewood and Los Angeles to the California Science Center.

Endeavour’s journey represents the end of NASA’s shuttle program.

The Endeavour made two fly-bys over downtown Sacramento on Friday. This picture was taken from the steps of the Capitol. (Bruce Thomas photo via iPad)
The Endeavour made two fly-bys over downtown Sacramento on Friday. This picture was taken from the steps of the Capitol. (Bruce Thomas photo via iPad)

The space shuttle Endeavour and its carrier climb from Vandenberg Air Force Base toward Los Angeles at 11:25 a.m. Sept. 21, 2012, on its last flight. This photo was taken from Ocean Avenue west of Lompoc (34° 39' 41.41
The space shuttle Endeavour and its carrier climb from Vandenberg Air Force Base toward Los Angeles at 11:25 a.m. Sept. 21, 2012, on its last flight. This photo was taken from Ocean Avenue west of Lompoc (34° 39' 41.41" -120° 32' 49.71"). The plane is about 5 miles away with hazy conditions. (Ronald Williams photo)

The Endeavour over Goleta, without its escorts. (Shelby Sim photo)
The Endeavour over Goleta, without its escorts. (Shelby Sim photo)

The space shuttle Endeavour flies over Summerland on Friday morning. (Gary Lambert / Noozhawk photo)
The space shuttle Endeavour flies over Summerland on Friday morning. (Gary Lambert / Noozhawk photo)

Space shuttle Endeavour flies past Carpinteria on Friday. (Sally Edmondson-Trost photo)
Space shuttle Endeavour flies past Carpinteria on Friday. (Sally Edmondson-Trost photo)

The space shuttle Endeavour over Sacramento. (Susan Cook photo)
The space shuttle Endeavour over Sacramento. (Susan Cook photo)

The space shuttle Endeavour over Sacramento. (Susan Cook photo)
The space shuttle Endeavour over Sacramento. (Susan Cook photo)

The space shuttle Endeavour over Sacramento. (Susan Cook photo)
The space shuttle Endeavour over Sacramento. (Susan Cook photo)

The space shuttle Endeavour over Sacramento. (Susan Cook photo)
The space shuttle Endeavour over Sacramento. (Susan Cook photo)

The space shuttle Endeavour over Sacramento. (Susan Cook photo)
The space shuttle Endeavour over Sacramento. (Susan Cook photo)

The space shuttle Endeavour over Sacramento. (Susan Cook photo)
The space shuttle Endeavour over Sacramento. (Susan Cook photo)

