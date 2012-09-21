NASA Space Shuttle Endeavour Soars Over Central Coast

Cross-country flyover marks the end of NASA's shuttle program; Noozhawk readers capture the moment in photos

The NASA space shuttle Endeavour flew over the Central Coast on Friday morning during the retired shuttle’s flyover across the country. The shuttle, strapped to the back of a modified Boeing 747 carrier aircraft, later flew over landmarks in Southern California before landing at Los Angeles International Airport and being driven through Inglewood and Los Angeles to the California Science Center. Endeavour’s journey represents the end of NASA’s shuttle program. Send your photos of the flyover to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . — Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

