Nojoqui Bridge Rail Replacement Project to Begin Monday

The fast lane will be closed 24/7 for the first phase of the project

A project to replace the bridge rails on the Nojoqui Creek Bridge in Buellton is scheduled to begin on Monday.

The bridge railings were heavily damaged in a truck accident in January.

The No. 1 (fast lane) will be closed in each direction 24/7 for the first phase of this project. The speed limit in this construction zone will be 45 mph and will be enforced by the California Highway Patrol.

The No. 2 (slow) lane is expected to be closed following the completion of phase one.

The contractor for the $1.5 million project is Granite Construction of Watsonville.

This project is expected to be completed in April 2013.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through Caltrans construction zones.

Click here for traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.