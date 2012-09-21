Providence Hall Hosting Santa Barbara Christian College Fair

Representatives from 33 colleges and universities will be on hand Monday

Parents and high school students alike may find embarking on the college search process a confusing time. With more than 3,500 colleges and universities in the United States alone, the choices can be mind boggling.

Providence Hall, a Santa Barbara college preparatory school, will help families looking for a Christian faith-based college to sort through the options by hosting the Santa Barbara Christian College Fair.

The fair takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at First Presbyterian Church, on the corner of State and Constance streets.

Knowledgeable admission representatives from 33 Christian colleges and universities from around the nation look forward to sharing information specific to their schools. Additionally, you will learn more about the college search and financial aid process in a presentation by Sean Smith, director of financial aid at Westmont College, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The event is free of charge. Click here for additional information, or email Providence Hall’s college counselor, Jen Loomer, at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence Hall.