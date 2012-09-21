Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 3:43 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Plug-In Day to Celebrate Benefits of Driving Electric

Sunday's event will feature an EV parade, free ride-and-drives and a ribbon-cutting ceremony for new charging stations

By Michael Chiacos for the Community Environmental Council | September 21, 2012 | 3:26 p.m.

Electric vehicle drivers, enthusiasts and local residents interested in new technology will attend Santa Barbara Plug-In Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday to celebrate the clean-air benefits and cost savings of electric cars as part of the second annual National Plug-In Day.

The event, hosted by the Community Environmental Council and the City of Santa Barbara — will take place at the Santa Barbara Harbor parking lot, near Los Banos Pool.

Thirty electric vehicles will participate in an EV parade up State Street and will be showcased in a tailgate party, where local EV owners can mingle and attendees can ask questions about the network of public charging stations, the range of the vehicles and other details about the technology.

Local car dealers will provide test drives for the Chevrolet Volt, Nissan LEAF and Toyota Plug in Prius. There will also be a food truck, fun “electric avenue inspired music,” and informational displays.

“Electric vehicles are freeing Americans from the gas pump and volatile gas prices, and the word is getting out that they are more fun to drive,” said Michael Chiacos, transportation manager at the Community Environmental Council. “The Santa Barbara Plug-In Day event features cars that have driven tens of thousands of miles without any oil or gas, saving thousands of dollars, making driving more fun and slashing carbon pollution, air pollution and our dependence on oil.”

The City of Santa Barbara will celebrate the installation of eight public charging stations with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider; Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara; Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District executive officer Dave Van Mullem; and electric vehicle drivers and supporters.

Noting the prevalence of EV technology in the region, Schneider said that “as the birthplace of the modern environmental movement, it only makes sense that the City of Santa Barbara continue to embrace cutting-edge technology that reduces our dependence on fossil fuels. We’re delighted to partner with the automobile industry, who has identified Santa Barbara as one of the early adopters of electric vehicles, and we want to lead by example by demonstrating to our community and elsewhere that we support and encourage the growing electric vehicle movement.”

Santa Barbara’s event is one of more than 60 across the country, where electric vehicle owners and interested citizens from Maui to New York and San Antonio to Ann Arbor will participate in similar gatherings. The Community Environmental Council joined National Plug-In Day national organizers Plug In America, the Sierra Club and the Electric Auto Association to put on this year’s event.

Ride-and-drives and a tailgate party will begin at 11 a.m., a ribbon cutting ceremony at noon, and the EV parade will start at 1 p.m.

Click here for a complete list of Plug-In Day events and event details.

— Michael Chiacos is the transportation manager for the Community Environmental Council.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 