Santa Barbara County and the city of Goleta will be hosting a winter storm preparation meeting from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Goleta Valley Junior High School Theater.

The meeting is an effort by local jurisdictions to prepare neighborhoods that would be affected by potentially serious flooding this winter.

Last July’s Gap Fire burned about 9,500 acres in the foothills and the forest north of the Goleta Valley, leaving bare hillsides vulnerable to erosion. Officials predict serious effects with the first winter rains.

The meeting will be replayed on Goleta TV channel 19 at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays.