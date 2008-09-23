Golf: Sim Sisters Lead SBCC Women to Victory

Sumika and Asaka Sim finished 1-2 in WSC Meet No. 4 on Monday, leading the Santa Barbara City College women’s golf team to its third victory in four conference meets.
The Vaqueros shot 321 to finish 16 strokes ahead of Canyons.
Coach Chuck Melendez said that the Sim sisters were both 1-over after nine holes. Jackie Molstad shot 83 for the Vaqueros, and Jenna Boyle turned in an 85.
“Our top four have been trading places, and I like that,” Melendez said. “We have someone different step up each time. We really liked this course.”
SBCC leads the WSC at 19-1, followed by Canyons (17-3) and Moorpark (10-10).
The Vaqueros return to action Monday in the fifth WSC meet at RiverLakes Ranch in Bakersfield.
WSC No. 4
At par-72 Tierra Rejada GC, Moorpark
Team scores — SBCC 321, Canyons 337, Moorpark 365, Glendale 384, Citrus 435, Bakersfield (no score).
Medalist — Sumika Sim, SBCC, 76.
Other SBCC scores — Asaka Sim 77, Jackie Molstad 83, Jenna Boyle 85.
WSC standings — 1, SBCC 19-1. 2, Canyons 17-3. 3, Moorpark 10-10. 4 (tie), Glendale, Bakersfield 6-14. 6, Citrus 2-18.
Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.