Golf: Sim Sisters Lead SBCC Women to Victory

Sumika and Asaka Sim finished 1-2 in WSC Meet No. 4 on Monday, leading the Santa Barbara City College women’s golf team to its third victory in four conference meets.

Sumika Sim, a senior economics major at UCSB who’s taking this quarter off to attend SBCC, was the medalist at 4-over-par 76 in the six-school competition at Tierra Rejada GC. Her sister, Asaka Sim, who helped Dos Pueblos High win the CIF Northern Regional last year, was a stroke back at 77.

The Vaqueros shot 321 to finish 16 strokes ahead of Canyons.

Coach Chuck Melendez said that the Sim sisters were both 1-over after nine holes. Jackie Molstad shot 83 for the Vaqueros, and Jenna Boyle turned in an 85.

“Our top four have been trading places, and I like that,” Melendez said. “We have someone different step up each time. We really liked this course.”

SBCC leads the WSC at 19-1, followed by Canyons (17-3) and Moorpark (10-10).

The Vaqueros return to action Monday in the fifth WSC meet at RiverLakes Ranch in Bakersfield.



WSC No. 4

At par-72 Tierra Rejada GC, Moorpark

Team scores — SBCC 321, Canyons 337, Moorpark 365, Glendale 384, Citrus 435, Bakersfield (no score).

Medalist — Sumika Sim, SBCC, 76.

Other SBCC scores — Asaka Sim 77, Jackie Molstad 83, Jenna Boyle 85.

WSC standings — 1, SBCC 19-1. 2, Canyons 17-3. 3, Moorpark 10-10. 4 (tie), Glendale, Bakersfield 6-14. 6, Citrus 2-18.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.