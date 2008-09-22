Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 3:17 pm | Mostly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

Lemon Launch to Kick Off Season

An after-hours mixer set for Wednesday will lead into the Oct. 18-19 festival.

By Valerie Kushnerov | September 22, 2008 | 5:49 p.m.

The beginning of the lemon season in Goleta kicks off this week at the Lemon Launch Business After Hours Mixer from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Hosted by the Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, the event will be held at the North Fairview Branch at 299 N. Fairview Ave. As a celebration of the launch of the 17th annual California Lemon Festival, the event will feature the unveiling of the 2008 Lemon Festival artwork, recognition of Lemon Festival committee and sponsors and freshly prepared lemon treats.

The California Lemon Festival in Goleta will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 18 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 19 at Girsh Park in Goleta. There will be lively activities for kids, vibrant entertainment, arts and crafts show, and, of course, delicious food and drinks. New events this year will include a 1K ability awareness Walk and Roll (in conjunction with Alpha Resource) and other ability-inclusive games and activities. The favorites, such as the pie-eating contest, Classic Car and Street Rod Show, and Safety Street will be back.

“This year’s Lemon Festival is set to be the best one yet,” said Kristen Amyx, president and CEO of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce. “It will feature the best aspects of our Goleta heritage in fun activities and entertainment.”

Admission and parking are free. Girsh Park is on Santa Felicia Drive behind Home Depot. Click here for more information.

Valerie Kushnerov represents the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

