Resource Expo Will Help You Get Down to Business

Assemblyman Pedro Nava, the Chambers of Commerce for the Santa Barbara Region, Goleta Valley, Carpinteria Valley and Solvang, and Women’s Economic Ventures are hosting the 3rd annual Business Resource Expo for Santa Barbara County businesses.

The focus of the expo is on how to do business with the federal, state and local governments. There also will be representatives from more than 30 public and private organizations on hand to provide resources and information to prospective entrepreneurs and area businesses.

“We are confronting very challenging economic times,” Nava said. “It is vitally important that we make as many resources available to help small business. Bringing government and business together in one place will help our communities.”

The free event will be from 8 a.m. to noon Friday at the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara. Refreshments will be provided.

For more information or to register, call John Mann at 805.483.9808.

John Mann is a spokesman for Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara.