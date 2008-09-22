Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 3:10 pm | Mostly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara Soccer Club’s Summer Cup Nets Big Results

The tournament raises tens of thousands of dollars, enough for scholarships for more than 30 youths.

By Mike Pugh | September 22, 2008 | 7:38 p.m.

Article Image
The Santa Barbara Soccer Club’s Summer Cup brought more than 175 out-of-town teams and an estimated 5,000 players and parents to Santa Barbara for the weekend. (Kathryn Wrench / Santa Barbara Soccer Club photo)

Santa Barbara’s largest soccer event, the Santa Barbara Soccer Club‘s Summer Cup 2008, raised tens of thousands of dollars for SBSC’s Scholarship Fund.

As a result, more than 30 local youths will get the opportunity to play high-level competitive soccer and be trained by professional coaches.

In the event, 11 of SBSC’s teams made it to their age group finals, with five winning championships: Boys Under 10, Boys Under 13, Girls Under 13, Girls Under 15 and Girls Under 17. In addition to its own teams, the tournament brought more than 175 out-of-town teams and an estimated 5,000 players and parents to Santa Barbara for the weekend.

“I’d like to thank the players, parents, volunteers, sponsors and venues that made the Summer Cup a huge success,” coaching director Lloyd Biggs said. “The community support was incredible.”

Founded in 1991, the Santa Barbara Soccer Club is a nonprofit organization promoting youth soccer in the Santa Barbara area. The club has 27 teams serving more than 400 local boys and girls.

Click here for more information.

Mike Pugh is on the operations board of the Santa Barbara Soccer Club.

