Soccer: Game Times Change for Westmont Soccer

Wednesday's games will service as a final tune-up before conference play.

Westmont College soccer will host the Cougars of Cal State San Marcos on Wednesday in men’s and women’s doubleheader at Russ Carr Field. The game times have changed. The women will kick off at 2 p.m. with the men scheduled for a 4 p.m. start. The game times have changed. The women will kick off at 2 p.m. with the men scheduled for a 4 p.m. start. The games will serve as a final tune-up for both Warrior squads before the beginning of Golden State Athletic Conference play. Westmont will host Vanguard on Saturday, with the men playing at 1 p.m. and the women at 3 p.m. Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.

Support Noozhawk Today You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring. We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments. Thank you for your vital support. Become a Noozhawk Supporter First name Last name Enter your email Select your membership level Red-Tailed Hawk $5/month Cooper's Hawk $10/month Red-Shouldered Hawk $25/month Birds of a Feather $52/year Sign Up Now >

× Payment Information You are purchasing: Payment Method Pay by Credit Card: Credit or debit card Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover Submit Payment > Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay: Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.