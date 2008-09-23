Stroll Among the Works of The Oak Group During Annual Artwalk

The Museum League of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History will present the 20th annual Artwalk with The Oak Group as the featured artists.
The two-day indoor/outdoor exhibition featuring more than 150 fine artists will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $8 for general admission and $7 for members; children younger than age 12 are free. Tickets may be purchased at the door. Lunch will be available during the day.
The Artwalk will include art exhibits, wine, live music and food along the oak-shaded banks of Mission Creek at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. All works displayed at the show are for sale and proceeds support the museum programs.
The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is at 2559 Puesta del Sol Road in Santa Barbara.
Jennifer Jimmerson is a public relations representative.