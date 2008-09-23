Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 2:59 pm | Mostly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

Stroll Among the Works of The Oak Group During Annual Artwalk

A Friday reception will spotlight the featured artists, then enjoy a weekend of exhibits, wine and music.

By Jennifer Jimmerson | September 23, 2008 | 2:26 a.m.

Article Image
A painting of the Goleta Slough by John Comer will be one of many works of art to be on display during the 20th annual Artwalk. (John Comer painting)

The Museum League of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History will present the 20th annual Artwalk with The Oak Group as the featured artists.

The artists and patrons reception will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday in the Fleischmann Auditorium. Reception tickets are on sale at the Museum League office, and all the artwork at the reception will be on sale. For tickets, call 805.682.4711, ext. 181 or 100.

The two-day indoor/outdoor exhibition featuring more than 150 fine artists will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $8 for general admission and $7 for members; children younger than age 12 are free. Tickets may be purchased at the door. Lunch will be available during the day. 

The Artwalk will include art exhibits, wine, live music and food along the oak-shaded banks of Mission Creek at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. All works displayed at the show are for sale and proceeds support the museum programs. 

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is at 2559 Puesta del Sol Road in Santa Barbara.

Jennifer Jimmerson is a public relations representative.

