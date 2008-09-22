Tickets for PCPA Theaterfest Productions to Go on Sale Oct. 8

Single tickets for the 45th anniversary season of PCPA Theaterfest productions that run from November 2008 to September 2009 in Santa Maria and Solvang will go on sale to the public at noon Oct. 8.

Coming up is an enduring and endearing holiday family favorite, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas. Also slated for the 2008-09 season is A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Les Misérables, The Music Man, The Spitfire Grill and Distracted. In December, PCPA will announce the title of a Tony Award-winning musical that will play in both Santa Maria and Solvang next summer. Also, still to be announced are the titles of two play readings set for the spring that will run in rotating rep in the Severson Theatre.

A number of subscription plans also are available, starting with a four-play Choose Your Own series up to an eight-play series. Subscribers get the best seats and lowest prices. By taking advantage of the low subscription rate, subscribers can attend the special engagement of Les Misérables for 30 percent off the regular ticket price and purchase up to two additional tickets at the subscriber rate.

Visit the box office or call 805.922.8313 between noon and 7 p.m. Wednesdays or between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday to sign up for season tickets, or click here to view the plans online.

Information about group sales for 12 or more patrons may be obtained by e-mailing [email protected] or calling 800.727.2123.