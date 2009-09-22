Goleta Chamber to Kick Off Lemon Season at Lemon Launch

Wednesday's event at Glen Annie Golf Club will offer a sneak peak at this year's Lemon Festival

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce and the California Lemon Festival committee invite the public to celebrate the kick off to lemon season in Goleta with the Lemon Launch, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Glen Annie Golf Club.

Enjoy hors d’oeuvres from the Frog Bar & Grill and Italian-style lemon liqueur from Ventura Limoncello, check out the new Lemon Festival artwork and get a taste of the new features for this year’s festival.

Learn about the wine tasting at A Taste of Coastal Wines, sponsored by Albertsons and Rabobank, the Green Business Trade Show, sponsored by Hayward Lumber, and the carnival rides.

The Lemon Festival will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 16 (carnival rides only), 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 17 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 18 at Girsh Park. Click here for more information.

— Kristen Amyx is the president and CEO of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.