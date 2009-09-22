Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 7:59 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 

Man Arrested for Accosting Santa Barbara Teen

The girl is approached, but uninjured, while walking on Mission Street to meet her dad

By Paul McCaffrey | September 22, 2009 | 7:57 p.m.

At 6 p.m. Monday, a 13-year-old Santa Barbara girl was walking at 100 W. Mission St. as she headed to the Daily Grind Coffee shop at Mission and De La Vina streets to meet her father for a ride home.

Mohammad Makim Sayyid-El

As she was walking westbound on the north sidewalk, she noticed the suspect walking toward her and she felt uncomfortable. As the suspect drew nearer, he walked in her pathway and extended his hand toward the girl. The girl extended her palms toward the suspect and shouted, “Keep away from me.”

The girl tried to sidestep the suspect. He blocked her path, confining her against the building. The suspect asked the girl to go behind the building with him to perform sexual acts.

The girl was blocked against the building for about one minute, and then was able to sidestep and get past the suspect.

She ran to the Daily Grind, calling her father as she ran. Her father met with her, called police and provided a description.

A nearby officer located the suspect in the 100 block of West Mission Street. Under police supervision, the female victim identified the suspect.

Mohammad Makim Sayyid-El, 49, was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail accused of sex crimes and a parole violation, and is being held without bail. On Tuesday, the district attorney filed charges of attempted child molestation, false imprisonment and child annoying.

Sayyid-El has lived in Santa Barbara off and on for the past few years. His prior residence was Baltimore, Md.

— Paul McCaffrey is a lieutenant with the Santa Barbara Police Department.

