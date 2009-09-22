Santa Barbara Reads Heats Up with ‘Fahrenheit 451’

The community reading program, with events planned through October, kicks off Friday at the library

Why are young people and not-so-young people all over town reading a science fiction novel published in 1953? Why has a noirish graphic novel adaptation of the book just been released and getting rave reviews? And why are students from sixth grade to college creating works of art inspired by the novel to submit for an art show at the public library?

Santa Barbara Reads, the annual community reading program put on by the Santa Barbara Public Library System, won a Big Read grant this year, rescuing the program from the budget-cutting room floor.

The Big Read is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with the Institute of Museum and Library Services designed to revitalize the role of literature in American culture and bring the transformative power of literature into the lives of its citizens. The grant supports a community reading program featuring one of the 30 books on the Big Read roster, for which reading guides, audio guides and other support materials have been developed.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System chose Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury, because the Big Read mission is to get young people engaged in reading now to foster a lifelong appreciation and enjoyment of literature and reading for pleasure.

“Fahrenheit 451 was a natural choice for us this year,” library services manager Myra Nicholas said. “It will grab readers of any age, and it raises a lot of questions that can be used for discussions in so many different settings.” The fact that it has been in print continuously for more than 50 years, has been translated into numerous languages and can be found in any bookstore, public or school library, and many private collections testifies to its timeless appeal.

The kickoff for the program is timed to coincide with Banned Books Week, Sept. 26-Oct. 3. The American Library Association promotes BBW as a time to celebrate the freedom to read and reminds Americans not to take this precious democratic freedom for granted. The freedom to choose or the freedom to express one’s opinion, even if that opinion might be considered unorthodox or unpopular, and the importance of ensuring the availability of those unorthodox or unpopular viewpoints to all who wish to read them, are prominent issues in Fahrenheit 451.

Many schools and other groups in the area have adopted Fahrenheit 451 this fall, and plan to participate in the various events. Public talks by Bradbury and graphic artist Tim Hamilton, and a staged reading of the play in the Central Library Fireplace Room (after hours) are highlights, and are free and open to the public. Residents are encouraged to check the library system’s Web site for updates.

The library has provided copies of the novel for students and their teachers, as well as readers’ guides and teachers’ guides developed by The Big Read program.

The public branch libraries all have copies of the book, the book on audio CD, as a downloadable audiobook, large type book, the graphic novel adaptation, the 1966 film and the book in Spanish.

Events for this program include:

» Sept. 25: Kickoff at Central Library, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Event includes firefighters training how to extinguish fire, a DJ playing fire-themed music, a three-minute reading of Fahrenheit 451, Santa Barbara Mayor Marty Blum, drawing for copies of the Fahrenheit 451 graphic novel and refreshments. Free and open to the public.

» Sept. 25: Immediately after the kickoff, join the Book & Author Festival/Santa Barbara Writers Conference “Wait Till Next Year!” celebration, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the library. It will include the winners of the SBWC writing contest for 2010 scholarship to the conference, poetry reading, a panel of new book authors, interview of Barnaby Conrad and refreshments. Free to the public.

» Sept.26-Oct. 3: Banned Books Week. Banned books on display in Central Library lobby.

» Sept. 26: Student art show, noon to 2 p.m., Central Library

» Sept. 27: Screening of Fahrenheit 451 film, 2 p.m. Central Library

» Sept. 29: Student art show, 5 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Central Library

» Sept. 30: Reading and discussion, 7 p.m., Solvang Library

» Oct. 1: Art Show Opening & Reception (show Oct. 1-31), 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Faulkner West Gallery in the Central Library

» Oct. 4: Screening of The Wonderful Ice Cream Suit film, 2 p.m., Central Library

» Oct. 8: Book discussion, 7 p.m., Solvang Library

» Oct. 9: Staged reading of Fahrenheit 451 play, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Central Library

» Oct. 11: Author Ray Bradbury at the Lobero Theatre, 3 p.m. (free admission; arrive early for a seat)

» Oct. 13: Spanish language book discussion, 6 p.m., Eastside Library

» Oct. 18: Screening of Fahrenheit 451 film, 2 p.m, Central Library

» Oct. 21: Book discussion, 7 p.m., Montecito Library

» Oct. 22: Tim Hamilton, creator of Fahrenheit 451 the graphic adaptation, 7 p.m., Central Library

» Oct. 25: Screening of Something Wicked This Way Comes film, based on a Bradbury story, 2 p.m., Central Library

» Oct. 27: Discussion, 7 p.m, Chamomile Cafe in Carpinteria

» Oct. 28: Panel discussion, 7 p.m., Central Library

» TBD: Discussion at Goleta Library (call 805.964.7878)

— Christine Gallery is a reference librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library.