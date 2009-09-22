Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team Adds Recruitment Tool

The team is now listed with United Way's volunteer matching Web site

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team has added a new tool in its quest for more volunteers.

People interested in joining the team now can find Search and Rescue listed with the United Way of Santa Barbara County volunteer matching Web site.

The Web site allows those interested to quickly find the perfect volunteer opportunity through a unique search engine. There is no charge for volunteers to use the site. Click here for more information.

Santa Barbara Search and Rescue is an all-volunteer branch of the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department covering all 2,550 square miles of Santa Barbara County. The team is trained to use specialized equipment to handle a variety of emergencies, such as high-angle rock rescues, downed aircraft, swiftwater rescues, search for lost hikers and other incidents. The team averages 80 to 100 calls per year.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.