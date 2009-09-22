The Greener Side of the Alpaca Business

Learn more about the animals when local ranches open their doors to visitors this weekend for National Alpaca Farm Days

The alpaca community in Santa Barbara County is growing and flourishing. Drop in Saturday and Sunday as ranches and farms throughout the county open their doors to visitors for National Alpaca Farm Days.

In 1984, the first alpacas were imported from South America for private ownership, not zoo settings. One of the first alpaca ranches in the United States was in Santa Ynez. Since those first eight alpacas, the county population has grown to more than 400, and the population continues to expand.

The attraction of the animals comes in many forms. The splendor of the animals in the pasture, and the lovely colors, graceful movements and calm demeanor make them an ideal pet for both rookie ranchers and experienced animal managers. Their soft, durable fiber is an attractive medium for knitters, crocheters, felters and spinners.

For many alpaca breeders, the sustainable nature of the alpaca business is one of the key factors in owning alpacas and other camelids. The “green” appeal of the gentle beasts is extensive. From top to tail, alpacas and llamas are sustainable.

To start, alpaca hooves are padded, which are gentle on the ground and grass and don’t tear them up as other farm animals tend to do.

Alpaca fiber doesn’t contain lanolin, so it’s much simpler to process than other wools. The washing and cleaning of the raw fiber can be done without the use of chemicals, and a local mill — Ranch of the Oaks — uses biodegradable soaps, and then the gray water to irrigate trees.

The excess fiber is compostable because the fiber from the alpaca is a protein and will break down with time. Since alpacas naturally come in 22 colors, the range of natural yarns and finished products is extensive; however, if dye is used, it’s common to use natural dyes since alpaca fiber is known to hold any dye. The final product is a bright and colorful yarn.

Finally, and while maybe not the most attractive part, alpacas and llamas are community poopers, making the cleanup process very simple. They use a common dung pile, which they (or the human caretaker) establish in the paddock. The poop is ideal compost because an alpaca is a ruminant with three stomachs, so what is produced is very clean and immediately usable. While composting the dung is desirable, it is not necessary. Plants will benefit only from the “slow-release” nature of the natural fertilizer.

Learn more about the sustainable side of the creatures this weekend. Local ranches and farms will host open houses, fiber classes, pen sales and more. Click here and look for the NAFD link to find out times and locations, or call 805.698.4540.

— Hayley Firestone Jessup represents Alpacas at West Ranch.