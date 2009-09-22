UCSB Unveils New Three-Building Complex

The newest addition to UCSB is a three-building complex that adds 209,750 square feet of high-tech classrooms, offices, meeting rooms and more to the west side of the campus.

The long-planned complex includes a 96,700-square-foot building that houses various departments of the College of Letters & Science, and is known as the Social Sciences & Media Studies Building. Next door is the 97,300-square-foot Education Building, home of the Gevirtz Graduate School of Education, the Koegel Autism Center and the Hosford Counseling Clinic.

Both buildings are now open and will be ready for students when the fall quarter begins Thursday. The third structure is the 15,570-square-foot Pollock Theater, part of the Carsey-Wolf Center for Film, Television and New Media.

The construction budget for the complex was $101.85 million. Funding consists of $81.02 million of state general obligation bonds approved by voters spread over three separate bonds in 2002, 2004 and 2006. The remainder of the funds, $20.82 million, came from gifts to the university.

“We greatly appreciate the support of California voters who approved the educational bond initiatives that included this project and so many others across the state,” UCSB Chancellor Henry Yang said. “Our campus has looked forward to the addition of this complex for a very long time — the instructional and office space that it will provide are critically needed. I also especially want to thank the visionary and generous donors who provided private funds to add important and valuable elements to this complex, including expanded and enhanced facilities for our Gevirtz Graduate School of Education and its world-renowned Koegel Autism Center, and the Carsey-Wolf Center for Film, Television and New Media with the Pollock Theater, Michael Douglas Lobby, Annenberg Conference Room, and Frank Screening Room.”

The Social Sciences & Media Studies and Education buildings are “fraternal twins,” according to Marc Fisher, senior associate vice chancellor, administrative services, and the official who oversees design and construction on campus. In many ways, the two buildings mirror each other. They are both four stories, with rooms that open to the outside on the first and fourth floors, while second- and third-floor rooms open to inside hallways. Both buildings have outdoor terraces on the fourth floor.

“The architect for the buildings (Michael McKinnell of Kalmann, McKinnell & Wood) spent a great deal of time researching Santa Barbara building traditions,” Fisher said. “He carefully analyzed the county courthouse, pulling ideas from the building, including towers as markers, ambiguous interior and exterior circulation, red tile roofs, stone accents and, most importantly, buildings used to frame outdoor spaces. These ideas come from Spanish tradition, and our buildings are very much a modern interpretation of that tradition.”

One of the features that mimics the Santa Barbara Courthouse is the use of vertical shutters on many of the exterior walls. The shutters, combined with ceiling fans, alleviate the need for air conditioning in most of the offices. Cross-ventilation saves power, which should help gain certification from the U.S. Green Building Council. “We anticipate achieving LEED (Leadership in Environmental and Energy Design) Silver on this building,” Fisher said.