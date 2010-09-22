Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 5:56 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Carpinteria Chamber Supports Formation of TBID

Hotel proceeds would fund marketing efforts for cities within the district

By Lynda Lang | September 22, 2010 | 4:29 p.m.

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce board of directors voted recently to support the proposed South Coast Tourism Business Improvement District.

“We’re an organization of businesses united to create a strong local economy and positive quality of life in Carpinteria,” chamber president/CEO Lynda Lang said. “Our board felt that if the majority of our local hotels wish to assess themselves to increase their tourism income and support local businesses at the same time, the CVCC should get behind this effort.”

The Santa Barbara Conference & Visitors Bureau and Film Commission staff would set up the new tourism district, with options for Carpinteria to be represented on the district’s Oversight Committee. If the TBID is approved, hotels in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Carpinteria would assess themselves on a sliding scale, according to their average room rate, which would be passed onto the guest.

Additionally, Lang said the CVCC would get an opportunity to promote tourism in Carpinteria, with a $25,000 stipend that would come from the TBID assessment.

The TBID would renew every five years, giving member cities and their hotels an option to stay in the district or leave.

“This low-grade risk effort should not be confused with a 10 percent Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT), which the City of Carpinteria already charges the local hotels,” Lang said.

It is up to each City Council to approve formation of the TBID. So far, Goleta and Santa Barbara have approved it.

The Carpinteria City Council will address the formation of the TBID at its meeting on Monday, Sept. 27.

— Lynda Lang is president/CEO of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 