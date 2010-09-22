Carpinteria Chamber Supports Formation of TBID

Hotel proceeds would fund marketing efforts for cities within the district

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce board of directors voted recently to support the proposed South Coast Tourism Business Improvement District.

“We’re an organization of businesses united to create a strong local economy and positive quality of life in Carpinteria,” chamber president/CEO Lynda Lang said. “Our board felt that if the majority of our local hotels wish to assess themselves to increase their tourism income and support local businesses at the same time, the CVCC should get behind this effort.”

The Santa Barbara Conference & Visitors Bureau and Film Commission staff would set up the new tourism district, with options for Carpinteria to be represented on the district’s Oversight Committee. If the TBID is approved, hotels in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Carpinteria would assess themselves on a sliding scale, according to their average room rate, which would be passed onto the guest.

Additionally, Lang said the CVCC would get an opportunity to promote tourism in Carpinteria, with a $25,000 stipend that would come from the TBID assessment.

The TBID would renew every five years, giving member cities and their hotels an option to stay in the district or leave.

“This low-grade risk effort should not be confused with a 10 percent Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT), which the City of Carpinteria already charges the local hotels,” Lang said.

It is up to each City Council to approve formation of the TBID. So far, Goleta and Santa Barbara have approved it.

The Carpinteria City Council will address the formation of the TBID at its meeting on Monday, Sept. 27.

— Lynda Lang is president/CEO of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.