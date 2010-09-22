Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 5:54 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 

County Search and Rescue Team Seeking Volunteers

A recruitment meeting will be held Friday in Santa Maria

By Drew Sugars | September 22, 2010 | 6:55 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue is an all-volunteer branch of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department. Those interested in joining are encouraged to attend a recruitment meeting at 4:45 p.m. this Friday, Sept. 24, during which they can learn more about the team and the commitment it takes to be a member.

The meeting will be held at the Santa Maria Sheriff’s Station, 812 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria.

The Search and Rescue team covers all 2,550 square miles of Santa Barbara County and is responsible for the search and rescue of lost and injured people in the backcountry. The team is highly trained in technical rope rescue, swift water, alpine operations, search theory and tracking.

As a member of the Mountain Rescue Association, the team also responds to support search and rescue efforts throughout California and the United States.

In addition to search and rescue operations, the team also provides community education through its presentations of the “Hug-a-Tree” program for children. The team also supports various civic and non-profit activities such as backcountry charity events and races.

For more information, click here, call 805.967.0253 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

