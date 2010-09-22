County’s Green Business Program Certifies 8 Businesses

The Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County announced Wednesday the recent certification of eight local businesses.

The companies recently completing the requirements of the Green Business Program are the corporate offices of Kitson Landscape Management (Goleta), Backyard Bowls (City of Santa Barbara), the Courtyard and Coral Tree Cafés at UCSB (Santa Barbara County), the corporate offices of The Towbes Group Inc. (City of Santa Barbara), the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s Ty Warner Sea Center (City of Santa Barbara), the offices of the Santa Barbara County Chapter of the American Red Cross (City of Santa Barbara); and the Santa Barbara Art Frame Co. (City of Santa Barbara).

The Green Business Program certifies businesses that go above and beyond complying with applicable regulations and required measures to implement additional actions in areas such as waste reduction and recycling, environmentally preferable purchasing, energy efficiency and conservation, water conservation, air pollution prevention, and transportation using a checklist tailored to their industry type.

The program is free, voluntary and offers assistance and incentives, including an official Green Business certification decal and free promotion upon completion of the required and recommended actions. The goal of the program is to help businesses become models of sustainability, while saving money and enhancing the environment.

The GBPSBC is a countywide effort partnering with local governments, special districts, nonprofits, utilities, chambers of commerce and waste haulers. (Click here for a full list of program partners). The program currently offers certification for businesses in the following sectors: office/retail, restaurants, automotive shops and lodging establishments. In the coming year, wineries and dental offices will become eligible for the program.

“We are happy to announce this group of local businesses that have worked very hard to reduce their impact on our local environment and give back to our community,” program director Frances Gilliland said. “Restaurants, offices and even a treasured local museum are all saving resources and thriving.”

Click here for a description of the efforts being made by the newly certified green businesses with contact information.

— Frances Gilliland is the director of the Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County.