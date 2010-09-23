Ex-Don Dominique Yahyavi Named Pac-10 Player of Week

Stanford senior forward Dominique Yahyavi, a former Santa Barbara High soccer star, has been named the Pac-10 Men’s Soccer Player of the Week for the week of Sept. 14-20.

Yahyavi scored three goals in last week’s Bay Area Classic, leading Stanford past USF, 1-0, and Santa Clara, 4-1. The victories propelled the Cardinal to co-champion honors with Cal.

The three goals were a career high for Yahyavi, a computer science major and a 2010 first team Pac-10 All-Academic selection.

The son of Margie and Homa Yahyavi, the 5-foot-10, 160-pound Yahyavi played youth soccer for the Futbol Club of Santa Barbara, which is now the Santa Barbara Soccer Club. He attended Monroe School, Santa Barbara Junior High and Santa Barbara High, where he led the Dons to three Channel League titles.

