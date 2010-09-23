Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 6:11 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Ex-Don Dominique Yahyavi Named Pac-10 Player of Week

Stanford soccer star scores three goals in leading Cardinal to Bay Area Classic co-championship

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | September 23, 2010 | 1:00 a.m.

Stanford senior forward Dominique Yahyavi, a former Santa Barbara High soccer star, has been named the Pac-10 Men’s Soccer Player of the Week for the week of Sept. 14-20.

Yahyavi scored three goals in last week’s Bay Area Classic, leading Stanford past USF, 1-0, and Santa Clara, 4-1. The victories propelled the Cardinal to co-champion honors with Cal.

The three goals were a career high for Yahyavi, a computer science major and a 2010 first team Pac-10 All-Academic selection.

The son of Margie and Homa Yahyavi, the 5-foot-10, 160-pound Yahyavi played youth soccer for the Futbol Club of Santa Barbara, which is now the Santa Barbara Soccer Club. He attended Monroe School, Santa Barbara Junior High and Santa Barbara High, where he led the Dons to three Channel League titles.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 