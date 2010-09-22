Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 5:57 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

InTouch Health to Present Remote Presence Products to Members of Congress

Its mobile telemedicine devices will be part of the Innovations in Wireless Health event

By Jennifer Neisse | September 22, 2010 | 4:21 p.m.

On Thursday, Sept. 23, Goleta-based InTouch Health will join members of the Gary and Mary West Wireless Health Institute in their Innovations in Wireless Health event, presenting to congressional members and their staff.

The event showcases multiple wireless technologies used in health care today.

InTouch Health will be presenting its suite of FDA-cleared mobile telemedicine devices. These Remote Presence endpoints provide physicians the ability to connect with any patient instantaneously. This capability improves quality of care by providing timely access to the right medical expertise.

Institutions that don’t have physician specialists on staff can improve standards of care and best practices in their hospitals by leveraging Remote Presence to partner with facilities that have advanced and comprehensive clinical programs. By delivering these best practices remotely, hospitals are able to reduce costs by improving medical decision making, avoiding inappropriate transfers and reducing medical errors.

“InTouch Health’s Remote Presence technology allows physicians to be in two places at one time, overcoming the traditional boundaries of geography and time. We bring world-class health care to underserved and remote areas of the country,” said Charlie Huiner, vice president of Healthcare Enterprises at InTouch Health. “Our solutions address real problems that are prevalent in wide populations of our country. We look forward to sharing case studies with congressional members and staff that speak to many of the health-care benefits enabled by our technology.”

— Jennifer Neisse is marketing communications manager at InTouch Health.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 