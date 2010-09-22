InTouch Health to Present Remote Presence Products to Members of Congress

Its mobile telemedicine devices will be part of the Innovations in Wireless Health event

On Thursday, Sept. 23, Goleta-based InTouch Health will join members of the Gary and Mary West Wireless Health Institute in their Innovations in Wireless Health event, presenting to congressional members and their staff.

The event showcases multiple wireless technologies used in health care today.

InTouch Health will be presenting its suite of FDA-cleared mobile telemedicine devices. These Remote Presence endpoints provide physicians the ability to connect with any patient instantaneously. This capability improves quality of care by providing timely access to the right medical expertise.

Institutions that don’t have physician specialists on staff can improve standards of care and best practices in their hospitals by leveraging Remote Presence to partner with facilities that have advanced and comprehensive clinical programs. By delivering these best practices remotely, hospitals are able to reduce costs by improving medical decision making, avoiding inappropriate transfers and reducing medical errors.

“InTouch Health’s Remote Presence technology allows physicians to be in two places at one time, overcoming the traditional boundaries of geography and time. We bring world-class health care to underserved and remote areas of the country,” said Charlie Huiner, vice president of Healthcare Enterprises at InTouch Health. “Our solutions address real problems that are prevalent in wide populations of our country. We look forward to sharing case studies with congressional members and staff that speak to many of the health-care benefits enabled by our technology.”

— Jennifer Neisse is marketing communications manager at InTouch Health.