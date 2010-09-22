Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 6:00 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara School Board Sets Focus Goals

Targets are designed to monitor and evaluate student achievement

By Barbara Keyani | September 22, 2010 | 3:07 p.m.

To monitor and evaluate progress in the student achievement goal, the Santa Barbara school board has established specific targets:

Focus Goal 1: Student Achievement

» 1.1: All schools will make significant schoolwide and subgroup progress toward federal academic performance targets.

» 1.2: Every school will achieve annual state performance targets, increase their state rank by one point toward a state rank of 5 or higher, and increase their similar school rank by one point toward a similar school rank of 8 or higher.

» 1.3: Every school will significantly increase participation of underrepresented students in all advanced programs (e.g., GATE, Advanced Placement, Honors, International Baccalaureate, academies, dual enrollment, and Advancement via Individual Determination).

» 1.4: All high schools will increase the number of students and underrepresented students, who are eligible for admission to University of California and California State University schools (complete a-g requirements, PSAT, SAT/ACT, above 3.5 grade point average).

» 1.5: The district will strengthen career technical pathways and increase ties with community partners and post-secondary institutions.

Focus Goal 2: School Culture and Safety

All schools will facilitate a positive and inclusive school culture and improve student safety as measured by annual surveys.

Focus Goal 3: Communication

The districts will continue to improve communication between the board, district office, site staff, parents and the community. Additionally, the district will improve communication with the Spanish-speaking community.

In addition, it is important that the board monitor and evaluate new and revised program implementations including special education, child development and the secondary honors coursework plan.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara School Districts.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 