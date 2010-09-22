Santa Barbara School Board Sets Focus Goals

Targets are designed to monitor and evaluate student achievement

To monitor and evaluate progress in the student achievement goal, the Santa Barbara school board has established specific targets:

Focus Goal 1: Student Achievement

» 1.1: All schools will make significant schoolwide and subgroup progress toward federal academic performance targets.

» 1.2: Every school will achieve annual state performance targets, increase their state rank by one point toward a state rank of 5 or higher, and increase their similar school rank by one point toward a similar school rank of 8 or higher.

» 1.3: Every school will significantly increase participation of underrepresented students in all advanced programs (e.g., GATE, Advanced Placement, Honors, International Baccalaureate, academies, dual enrollment, and Advancement via Individual Determination).

» 1.4: All high schools will increase the number of students and underrepresented students, who are eligible for admission to University of California and California State University schools (complete a-g requirements, PSAT, SAT/ACT, above 3.5 grade point average).

» 1.5: The district will strengthen career technical pathways and increase ties with community partners and post-secondary institutions.

Focus Goal 2: School Culture and Safety

All schools will facilitate a positive and inclusive school culture and improve student safety as measured by annual surveys.

Focus Goal 3: Communication

The districts will continue to improve communication between the board, district office, site staff, parents and the community. Additionally, the district will improve communication with the Spanish-speaking community.

In addition, it is important that the board monitor and evaluate new and revised program implementations including special education, child development and the secondary honors coursework plan.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara School Districts.