Suspect Sought After Robbery at Rabobank on Bath Street

Santa Barbara police say a man used a semi-automatic handgun and fled with cash

Santa Barbara police are continuing to look for an armed suspect after a robbery Thursday morning at the Rabobank at 2222 Bath St.

Sgt. Todd Johnson responded to the scene at 10:02 a.m., a minute after receiving the call, but was too late.

“A masked man entered the bank from the rear, waved a semi-automatic handgun and demanded an undisclosed amount of money with no dye packs,” he said. “It all lasted about a minute. He took the money and went out the back door and ran northeast toward De la Vina Street.”

The suspect is described as a heavyset white adult male in his late 30s, 6 feet 2 inches tall with brown hair. He was wearing a gray T-shirt, gray shorts and a black backpack.

The Santa Barbara Police Department’s Detective Bureau and the FBI are investigating the crime.

No injuries were reported as a result of the robbery.

“If I put you on the corner of a block and said run as fast as you can, you could cover quite a distance in a minute — especially if you know where you’re going,” Johnson said.

