Gerald Carpenter: SBCC Students to Perform ‘Applied Music Recital’

The low-key recital will begin at 12:30 p.m. Friday on campus

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | September 22, 2011 | 12:43 p.m.

The first concert of the SBCC Music Department’s 2011-12 academic year will be a modest affair — an hour or so of solos and small ensembles — beginning at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

It is called the “Applied Music Recital,” and it features students in SBCC’s Applied Music Program. The department’s James Watson assures us that “this is an audition based program, so the students are all proficient players.”

“The recital itself is a very eclectic mix,” he said. “We have students playing saxophone, violin, viola, voice, guitar, piano and other instruments, in classical and jazz idioms, from various eras of music.”

The event is free, and the public is invited to attend, but you will have to be ready to accept potluck.

“I cannot tell you who or what will be on the program because the program itself is not finalized until about 24 hours prior to the actual recital,” Watson said.

The concert will be held in ECC-40 (on the SBCC campus, on Loma Alta Drive, down below the bridge). Click here for more information about SBCC music.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

