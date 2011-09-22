Gerald Carpenter: The Fab Four Want to Hold Your Hand at Lobero

Square Peg Concerts will present the premier imitation Beatles act, The Fab Four, in a concert called “The Ultimate Tribute” at 8 p.m. Friday in the Lobero Theatre.

While they are undertaken for identical motives — homage and personal profit — a contemporary stage act that seeks to reconstruct an Elvis Presley concert is a very different thing from an act recreating a Beatles show. The latter is way more complicated, for one thing, and not just by a factor of four, but exponentially.

To make a plausible Elvis, only the star himself has to approximate the original, and the Elvis most-often impersonated — the middle-aged Elvis, wheezing around the Las Vegas stages in his dyed pompadour, crepe-hair sideburns and sparkly white jumpsuit — was largely a self-parody anyway. All the impersonator needs to work on is the voice — the rest can be done with costume and make-up. (To play Elvis as a character in a feature film is another thing entirely. If you want to witness a miracle of a performance, check out David Keith in Heartbreak Hotel.)

When the Beatles broke up forever, on the other hand, they were all still in their 20s and were all — except, perhaps, Ringo Starr — still evolving as personalities and musicians. Their interactions as a group, the intricate weaving of voices and instruments, and the rotating dominance of one then another, were much more unstable than they seemed at the time, thanks to the metronomic drumming of the unflappable Ringo.

To re-create this dynamic in a live stage show — to persuade an audience, against their certain knowledge, that they are actually watching the Beatles — takes more than passionate admiration and mimetic ability. It takes something very close to Charles Dickens’ definition of genius: an infinite capacity for taking pains.

It is this capacity that has elevated The Fab Four above every other Beatles tribute — their ability to give “uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles’ songs.” Founded in 1997, they are still going strong. So successful has the act been that in 2005, the original Fab Four — Ron McNeil (John Lennon), Ardy Sarraf (Paul McCartney), Michael Amador (George Harrison) and Rolo Sandoval (Ringo) — created a second set, called “Fab Four Mania,” that became a permanent act in Las Vegas, while the Fab Four itself continues to tour and delight Beatles fans around the world.

Tickets to Fab Four are $35 and $25.50 and are available at the Lobero box office, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. and 805.963.0761, or click here to order online.

