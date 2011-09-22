Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 7:05 pm | Partly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

Chamber of Commerce Opens Nominations for Goleta’s Finest Awards

62-year-old tradition honors individuals for their contributions to the community

By Cortney Hebert for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce | September 22, 2011 | 6:54 p.m.

On Nov. 30, the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce will be honoring Goleta’s Finest with a “Celebration of Our Community.”

If you know of someone within the community deserving special recognition for their activities, then here’s your chance to nominate them for this prestigious award.

Goleta’s Finest is a 62-year-old tradition honoring remarkable individuals whose contributions have enhanced the Goleta community.

Categories for the ceremony include Small and Large Business of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Educator of the Year, Student of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year, and Man and Woman of the Year.

To nominate, click here to find the nomination form on the home page, visit the Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page or email Cortney Hebert at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Entries must include the nomination form, including a biography indicating why your nominee best fits the category.

The 2011 award recipients will be honored with a formal celebration on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the elegant Bacara Resort & Spa. The evening will include bountiful and exquisite appetizers and cocktail hour, and the awards ceremony.

To ensure that your recommendations are considered, please return your completed nomination to the chamber by Oct. 7 by email at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or mail at P.O. Box 781, Goleta, CA 93116. For more information, call 805.967.2500 x4 for more information.

— Cortney Hebert is the communications manager for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

