Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Marks Opening of New Turf Field at San Marcos High

$1.1 million fundraising campaign comes to fruition as student athletes, supporters and others celebrate completion of the improvement project

By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | September 23, 2011 | 12:39 a.m.

John and Mardi Warkentin and members of the Puailoa family cut the ribbon Wednesday for the official opening of the Warkentin Stadium and Sut Puailoa Field at San Marcos High School.

The Field of Champions, a local nonprofit group that set a $1.1 million goal to build a permanent turf field at San Marcos, celebrated its completion as hundreds of supporters and student athletes looked on.

The 40-year-old soccer/track/football/general purpose grass field was completed over the summer, and a new track circling the multiuse field also was added to the construction plans.

A $500,000 gift from the Warkentin family included $100,000 designated for improvements to the nine-year-old track and the addition of track and field competition space at the campus at 4750 Hollister Ave.

The Field of Champions Campaign, a fundraising partnership, was forged with the Santa Barbara Soccer Club, San Marcos High School and community members to achieve the common goal of enhancing the quality of Sut Puailoa Field, which is used by more than 24,000 youth athletes, community groups, coaches, teachers, spectators and community members every year.

About $40,000 still needs to be raised. To contribute to The Field of Champions, call Scottee Reid at 805.679.7592, click here to donate online, or mail donations to The Field of Champions, P.O. Box 60208, Santa Barbara 93160. Donations can be earmarked for the turf field or to track improvements.

