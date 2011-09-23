Rockshop Academy Students Fine-Tuning Their Music for Sunday’s Annual Showcase

Twice a week, Kim Pelonis makes the two-hour round trip with her son, Christian, so he can prepare for Rockshop Academy’s Annual Showcase.

“My son was really shy and didn’t like to get in front of people, and after one week of Rockshop he was tearing up the stage,” Pelonis said. “It has also opened up a whole new group of friends who play music, so now he has a new family that’s kind and supportive.”

The Rockshop Academy has expanded from a summer camp to a year-round venture that helps advanced young musicians improve their craft.

George Pendergast, former drummer for Dishwalla and Penfifteen Club, transformed Mike’s Drum Shop, 1109 De la Vina St., into a school of rock with the help of former Dishwalla manager David Young and marketing director Terry Baxter.

Pendergast and his team have been helping their students pin down guitar licks and perfect their stage presence for their upcoming Annual Showcase, at 5 p.m. Sunday at The Savoy, 409 State St.

“George is really passionate, and he extends that to the kids and they feed off it,” Young said.

Pelonis has been making the long, biweekly drive because her son “absolutely loves it,” she said. “It’s hard to find someone with George’s experience with Dishwalla. The kids think it’s cool and want to hear firsthand what it’s like to be on the road and how he started from nothing and became a success.”

Pendergast has been running the nonprofit program for three years at Mike’s Drum Shop, a 40-year staple of the Santa Barbara community that has provided thousands of drumming lessons.

“You watch this disbelief come over them when they realize they are creating this (music),” Pendergast said. “That never gets old. It’s amazing every time.”

Some parents told Young it has changed their lives watching their kids “turn the corner.”

“Watching these kids turn a corner and believe in themselves in a way they never did before is the best part,” he said. “There’s something about the group dynamic, peer-to-peer instruction and being up on stage that creates the best atmosphere. These guys are really good and put on a really entertaining rock show. It’s a complete blast.”

The quality is something one would expect to see from professional musicians, Baxter said.

“We are a team, a family,” she said. “Once kids come through this program, they are Rockshop for life.”

